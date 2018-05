Australië stelt strenge eisen aan export levende schapen

epa06681330 Live export protester Angelika Schoenau takes to the water on her kayak at the docks at the end of Moonta Road awaiting the arrival of Livestock Carrier Bader III in Port Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, 20 April 2018. Demonstrators demanded an end to the live export trade as the first sheep vessel was set to dock at Port Adelaide in the aftermath of images that surfaced to the public earlier this month showing distressed animals dying and struggling in shocking conditions. EPA/MARK BRAKE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT